Ken Walker, Tariq Woolen both among finalists for Rookie of the Year

It doesn’t take a Draft Twitter expert to see that the Seahawks got a special haul in the 2022 NFL draft. While most teams are lucky to get two quality starters in any one class, Seattle got several and then some.

Left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abe Lucas look like they will be bookending the offensive line for the forseeable future – and that alone would have made this a stellar draft class. Seattle also got a couple of budding superstars at running back and cornerback in the bargain, though. Now that the season is over, both Ken Walker and Tariq Woolen are among the finalists to win the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards, respectively.

#Seahawks Ken Walker III and Tariq Woolen are among finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/JewP0D0lSI — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 17, 2023

Walker has been the odds-on favorite to win OROY for several weeks now. Meanwhile, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is considered the frontrunner for DROY – despite Woolen objectively having posted better numbers.

Those four are the infinity stones for this class – but the value doesn’t stop there, either. Boye Mafe and Coby Bryant flashed genuine potential and seventh-rounder Dareke Young is already a serious contributor on special teams.

Not that there was any doubt about it, but ESPN has named the Seahawks’ rookie class the best in the NFL.

