Ken Walker’s status for season opener remains uncertain

Running back Ken Walker III underwent a hernia procedure in mid-August, and the Seahawks pointed toward his return for the season opener. That remains up in the air a week before their game against the Broncos.

“He was working some today,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He is running, catching some balls and doing stuff. We will see what happens. This is an injury that is unpredictable in the recovery. He is doing pretty well, though. He has to be able to tolerate it. Fortunately, we are playing Monday night, so we will have an extra day, and we will see.”

Walker played 12 offensive snaps and one on special teams in the preseason opener against Pittsburgh. He had five carries for 19 yards, one catch for 11 yards and a kickoff return for 22 yards.

Walker, though, missed the rest of the preseason with his injury.

The Seahawks drafted Walker 41st overall to pair with Rashaad Penny, who returned to practice Monday after a bout with COVID-19.