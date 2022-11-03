The Seahawks came into the season with the plan of having rookie running back Ken Walker work as a complement to Rashaad Penny in their backfield, but those plans changed early last month.

Penny fractured his leg during a Week Five loss to the Saints and that thrust Walker into the lead back role for Seattle. He ran for a 69-yard touchdown against the Saints after Penny was hurt and he’s kept rolling from there.

Walker has scored at least one touchdown in all three of his starts, including a 74-yard sprint past the Chargers defense in Week Seven. Walker ran 78 times for 432 yards and five touchdowns in five October games overall and that led the NFL to name him the league’s top offensive rookie for the month.

With Penny out, Walker figures to keep getting a lot of chances to run the ball over the team’s final nine games. If he keeps producing the way he did in October, he should be a leading candidate for offensive rookie of the year as well.

Ken Walker named offensive rookie of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk