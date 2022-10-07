The Seahawks have only three running backs on their 53-player roster. Two were on the team’s practice report this week.

Rashaad Penny missed Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury but returned to a full practice Thursday and does not have a designation for Sunday.

Ken Walker III also has a shoulder injury. He was added to the practice report Thursday after having a limited practice.

The Seahawks list Walker as questionable after another limited practice Friday, but coach Pete Carroll said Walker is expected to play.

Seattle ruled out receiver Dareke Young (quadriceps).

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee/back) and cornerback Justin Coleman (calf) are questionable. Goodwin was added to the practice report with a knee injury Thursday when he had a limited practice, and the team added a back injury to the list of his injuries Friday.

Carroll said the Seahawks were just being cautious with Goodwin in holding him out Friday.

“He rested today, and we’ll be sure on game day that he’s OK, but he intends to play,” Carroll said, via video from Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Ken Walker, Marquise Goodwin listed as questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk