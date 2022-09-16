Rookie running back Ken Walker III does not have a designation for Sunday’s game, putting him on track to make his NFL debut.

Walker underwent a hernia procedure in mid-August, and he only returned to practice this week.

The Seahawks did add safety Joey Blount to the practice report Friday with a hamstring injury. They list him as doubtful to play against the 49ers.

The team signed defensive back Teez Tabor off the Falcons’ practice squad earlier this week, and he could play this week because of the Seahawks’ injuries in the secondary.

Cornerback Artie Burns (groin) and cornerback Justin Coleman (calf) are questionable. Coleman popped up on the report Wednesday.

If Coleman can’t play, rookie Coby Bryant likely will get the call as the starting nickel back.

Left guard Damien Lewis (knee/ankle) exited the report.

Ken Walker III is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk