Ken Walker finishes masterful opening drive by Seahawks with short TD run

The Seahawks offense is in a groove, to say the last. After scoring on their opening drive against the Bengals, Seattle has scored in 11 straight quarters, the longest current streak in the NFL.

This latest one was a case study in balance and efficiency. Geno Smith went 5/5 for 51 yards, while Ken Walker ran for 19 yards on five carries – including a one-yard touchdown run to finish the drive.

No better way to start a day. ☀️ 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/79DGq29ohK — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 15, 2023

In addition to the 7-0 lead, the drive ate almost half of the first quarter off the clock, keeping Joe Burrow and his potent receiver corps on the sidelines. So far, so good.

