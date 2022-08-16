Ken Walker dealing with a hernia issue

The Seahawks got starting running back Rashaad Penny back to practice Tuesday. He missed the first preseason game with groin tightness.

But backup running back Ken Walker III did not practice.

Walker is dealing with a hernia issue, coach Pete Carroll said after practice, although he didn’t elaborate.

The Seahawks made Walker a second-round selection this spring. He started Saturday’s preseason opener and played 12 offensive snaps and one on special teams, rushing for 19 yards on five carries and catching one pass for 11 yards.

Carroll praised Walker last week, saying he has “turned the page” on his pass protection struggles in college.

“He could play all three downs, and we’d feel comfortable with it,” Carroll said.

