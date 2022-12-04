Ken Walker’s 30-yard run sets up Tyler Lockett touchdown

It was a sloppy start for the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium against the Rams. They surrended an embarrassing scoring drive on LA’s first possession, then rookie Charles Cross committed another false start penalty on Seattle’s first snap. Credit rookie running back Ken Walker for providing the team’s first spark of the day.

On the next play, Walker exploded through a pretty big hole at the line of scrimmage and gashed the Rams for a 30-yard gain on his first rush attempt.

Ken Walker sprints through the left-guard gap, cuts outside left for 30 yards on Seahawks' first offensive play. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 4, 2022

Credit for the key block should go to left guard Damien Lewis, who has been balling out for several weeks.

The 30-yard run by Walker helped set the Seahawks up for this rare catch-and-run touchdown for wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lockett caught a lot of criticism a few weeks ago for giving himself up after the catch.

Seattle now trails Los Angeles 10-7 with 2:34 to go in the first quarter.

