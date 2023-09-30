Ken Seals to start for Vanderbilt football vs. Missouri instead of AJ Swann | Report

Vanderbilt football will start backup quarterback Ken Seals instead of AJ Swann for Saturday's game against Missouri, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Things had been trending this direction all week as Swann has been dealing with an elbow contusion and was limited in practice. Coach Clark Lea has also emphasized the need for better quarterback play after Swann threw three interceptions, including two pick-6s, last week against Kentucky.

Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC) plays Missouri (4-0) at 3 p.m. CT from FirstBank Stadium.

"We need to play better quarterback, period," Lea said in Tuesday's press conference. "So whoever's in there needs to run the offense better, make better decisions with the ball. It's the burden of that position that the game on that side of the ball runs through the quarterback. We want to be mindful of the fact that AJ has been battling through this elbow and we want to see that he's ready to continue through and if not, we want to give the offense a chance to run through a healthy player there so that we can perform better offensively."

Seals has started 16 games in his college career but none since 2021, when he dealt with injuries and lost the starting job partway through the season. He did not appear in a game in 2022.

In a 41-0 loss to Missouri in 2020, Seals completed 11 of 19 passes for 79 yards. He did not appear against the Tigers in either 2021 or 2022.

After Seals, Walter Taylor has been getting the majority of backup reps in practice this week, Lea said on Thursday.

"I love how (Seals) came out against Kentucky and finished that game," Lea said Thursday. "I know he would be excited to have the opportunity to be out there and fight, he'll be ready. And if he's out there, I just want him to relax and let it rip because he's invested so much in this program."

