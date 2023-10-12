Ken Seals to start at quarterback for Vanderbilt football vs. Georgia

Ken Seals will start at quarterback for Vanderbilt football vs. No. 1 Georgia, coach Clark Lea said Thursday. AJ Swann will continue to be available as he was the past two games, though he did appear in either game.

"Ken's going to be the starter and AJ will be available," Lea said. "I think AJ has had a really nice week of practice. And we're going to spend some time on that in the bye week say, do we feel like he's ready to get back out there and what best positions us to win."

Swann has dealt with an elbow contusion since a loss to UNLV on Sept. 16. He has thrown seven interceptions in five starts and has not played since throwing two pick-6s in a loss to Kentucky on Sept. 23.

Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3 SEC) faces Georgia (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on CBS.

FOURTH DOWN DECISIONS Analytics vs. feeling: How Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea makes fourth-down decisions

Vanderbilt football injury updates

The secondary will continue to be shorthanded Saturday. Cornerbacks Martel Hight (hip) and BJ Anderson (soft tissue) continue to be out, and safety De'Rickey Wright (ankle) will also be out. Offensive lineman Grayson Morgan (back) is another player who will be unavailable.

Reserve wide receiver Gamarion Carter is also out this week with a longer-term injury. London Humphreys will be available but is not at 100%.

Linebacker Kane Patterson will miss this week after suffering an injury against Missouri but Vanderbilt is hopeful he can return following the open week.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ken Seals starting at quarterback for Vanderbilt football vs. Georgia