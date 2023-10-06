Ken Schreiber says the Notre Dame Fighting Irish proved they're for real this year

The Notre Dame-Duke game showed why college football is so special. Leading 14-13 with seconds to go, Duke needed just to stop the Irish on fourth-and-16 from Duke’s 47 yard line for their biggest victory in decades. Instead, the Blue Devils remembered that basketball’s Midnight Madness started in just a few hours and allowed Irish quarterback Sam Hartman to run for a first down. Then Notre Dame’s Audric Estime ran 30 yards for a touchdown and it was over, 21-14. That’s why Notre Dame is forever a football school and Duke a basketball one. Good night Dukies. The Irish are legit.

Demolition in Lincoln

Meanwhile, I was watching a proud, loyal and sellout crowd in Nebraska see their Huskers get destroyed by No. 2 Michigan, 45-7. The game, if you want to call it that, was over by halftime and more than half the crowd left in silence, opting not to sit in the 93 degree sun-drenching heat. Even Michigan fans were disappointed.

Coach Prime is the whole package

What is it with USC? Colorado‘s defense couldn’t tackle a runaway turtle let alone quarterback Caleb Williams and his playmakers. Leading by 27 points, the Trojans played soft, before prevailing, 48-41. As I’ve said all along, talk to me about Coach Prime after September. While correct on Colorado (now 3-2) and critical of how he purged the roster by “persuading” scholarship athletes to transfer voluntarily, I’m no Sanders “hater." In one month he’s become the ambassador for college football. Always remember what you get when you hire Deion Sanders — his name, brand, moxie, commitment and tremendous football acumen. Whether you like it or hate it, learn to love it. As his employer, you are perceived as connected at the hip for all that he promotes or anything he criticizes. Sanders has made millions for Colorado and brought them immeasurable exposure. But the school has deferred its own image or reputation to his entertainment value and persona. Colorado and Sanders are now synonymous with each other. That’s just a fact. On a different level, Sanders is the equivalent of legendary wrestler Ric Flair who had some prolific quotes himself: “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man" and “I’m styling and profiling as only I can do.” Does that sound like Sanders? Just enjoy it while you can because he‘s the originator and there will never be a duplicator. Oops! Sorry, he just gets me going.

It's all about the quarterbacks

News Break! The SEC has a dearth of quarterbacks while the PAC 12 is loaded. Without a quality quarterback, you’re playing from behind (see Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, etc.). LSU coach Brian Kelly left Notre Dame last year for a 10-year $95-million contract. Although he won the SEC West last year, finishing 10-4, many LSU supporters see him as an “outsider.” He developed a Southern accent at his introduction, but many still haven’t warmed up to him. After losing at Mississippi, they are 3-2 with a team predicted as a national contender, Kelly is feeling the criticism and it will only get louder if LSU loses. Utah may have a top coach in Kyle Wittingham, but without quarterback Cameron Rising, who was a late scratch against Oregon State last week (losing 21-7) and may not play the entire year, they’re done. There’s a team in Florida nobody is talking about — the Miami Hurricanes. The only worthwhile game left in the ACC is FSU-Miami on Nov. 11. (Sorry North Carolina).

Questionable moves

∎So the NCAA reduced the time period to transfer from 60 days to 45 during the winter and spring periods. That should have no impact, whatsoever. Maybe do something bold and have transfers sit the first four games the following year.

∎This week the NCAA reversed itself when it declared North Carolina receiver Tez Walker eligible immediately after deciding he was not eligible this year as a third time transfer. The first decision drew loud criticism from respected Carolina coach Mack Brown and others. Why the change? The NCAA cited “newly presented evidence.” Yeah, I’m sure it was significant. It said here months ago the new transfer rules, ambiguous from the start, would create problems. What the NCAA did was avoid another lawsuit.

∎So Northwestern’s ex coach Pat Fitzgerald, fired for cause months ago, sued the school for $130 million, alleging wrongful termination. Why wait? Just pay the man now for his silence just like Michigan State should do for ex-coach Mel Tucker. Stop the charades and get these settlements over with.

My weekly picks

No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0)+6.5 v No. 3 Texas (5-0): I don’t know what they call this game now. Red River Rivalry. Shootout? It really doesn’t matter. Huge national implications. I’m traveling to the historic Cotton Bowl in Dallas to see it. You know about Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who’s been electric this year. The Sooners got annihilated last year 49-0 but starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured and did not play. The Longhorns already defeated Alabama (34-24) and a victory here puts them in great position to qualify for their first CFP. It comes down to Oklahoma’s pass rush. Pressure Ewers or lose big. Turnovers decide this game. Take the points.

No. 20 Kentucky (5-0) at No. 1 Georgia (5-0)-14: OK, the Wildcats are undefeated. Again. Like last year, a victory catapults them to the national stage. Fuhgeddaboudit! The Bulldogs have too much talent. The Wildcats are exposed and turn the page to their yearly quest for an NCAA basketball championship.

No 10 Notre Dame (5-1) at No. 25 Louisville (5-0): Third straight undefeated team for the Irish. Louisville’s new coach Jeff Brohm who arrived from Purdue, is rolling. Unfortunately, they’ve played a bunch of nobodies. Irish quarterback Hartman was average last week against Duke and will play better. The Irish may have the best defense in the country. The floodgates are open here and the Irish roll.

No. 23 LSU-3 at No. 21 Missouri (5-0): The Tigers' best win was against K-State, 30-27. LSU just has too much talent but must be disciplined defensively. Coach Kelly stays off the hot seat for another week. Geaux Tigers!

My record: 2-2 in Top 25 games last week against the spread, 10-4 overall.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Notre Dame football is for real after last-minute victory at Duke