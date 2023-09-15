Ken Schreiber isn't buying the hype — on Coach Prime or much else after 2 weeks

Texas is back after defeating Alabama (34-24), Florida State is also back, Notre Dame is for real and Colorado is the real deal. Yeah, right. Two games and we're elevating these teams to elite status? Not here.

Others buy the hype but watching these teams play only reinforces my belief they need to improve. Texas" victory, while impressive, proved their quarterback Quinn Ewers is special and they are a team to be reckoned with. In contrast, Alabama's quarterback Jalen Milroe, showed he is not a polished thrower and actually was the Tide's best runner on the field. Unless Milroe develops quickly, the Tide will struggle against elite defenses because he's a run-first quarterback who lacks consistency and accuracy. It says here put him at tailback with his speed, athleticism and elusiveness.

Florida State must improve defensively and Colorado should have blown out Nebraska much earlier than they did. I am not jumping on Coach Prime's bandwagon until after September when they will have faced USC and Oregon. But I'll say this now — he is the most recognized college coach in the game after just two weeks. Whether you like him or not, Coach Prime dominates the college football media. The team I think is improved the most? Miami, which actually may be back. If their quarterback Taylor Van Dyke plays well, they have talent at every skill position to compete against anyone. They are dangerous and underestimated. The most impressive team so far? That would be USC which returns Heisman winner Caleb William and is deep with talent at every position. But it's so early, don't put a premium on of anything I just said.

Disaster has hit the Michigan State program. Coach Mel Tucker was suspended without pay because of inappropriate behavior allegations. Specifically, Brenda Tracy, who is a rape survivor and an activist, accuses Tucker of making sexual comments and masturbating during a telephone call in April 2022. She filed the complaint under Title IX with the MSU office in December 2022 and the school initiated an investigation but did not release any statement or disclose the allegations to the general public. Only when those allegations became public this past week did the university suspend Tucker. Tucker, who is married, is in his fourth year of a 10-year $95-million extension. He denies the allegations but through his own statement acknowledged a relationship with Tracy and went further, apparently admitting the phone call took place and was consensual. What incompetent lawyer advised him to even comment? And why did MSU not suspend Tucker in December when they became aware of these serious allegations? Waiting until it became public wreaks of a coverup? Tucker called the investigation a "sham." It says here Tucker never coaches Michigan State again. He's owed $70 million.

Eight of the 12 PAC 12 teams are ranked in the league's final season as we know it. They're 23-3 so far this season , the best winning percentage of any conference through two weeks in decades. But there is acrimony among its members. Big surprise there, huh? Wazzou and Oregon State sued the remaining schools because there are millions of dollars in revenue still owed the conference and those schools do not want to see the other 10 schools take it with them. The court already granted a temporary restraining order on those members leaving using Pac 12 money for transition costs to their new conferences. Stay tuned.

I told you here weeks ago the NCAA was going to have major trouble with the new transfer rules regarding players who transfer a second time. The language is ambiguous and open to interpretation. When North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker was declared ineligible after transferring a second time from North Carolina Central to North Carolina to be closer to his family, NC coach Mack Brown, a well-respected leader, blasted the NCAA. "I don't know if I've ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people or institution than I am with the NCAA right now... the NCAA has failed Tez and his family and I've lost faith in its ability to lead and govern us." Tell me how you really feel? First, this is one of many where the NCAA committee simply got it wrong. Many schools are considering "options" which usually means suing the NCAA. There are numerous legal theories here and the NCAA would most likely fold rather than take on all these suits. The NCAA also indicated that "violent and criminal threats" have been directed at committee members. As much as their actions may cause irreparable harm to some players. there's just no place for that kind of response. Sadly, that is the world we live in.

No top 25 matchup this week. If you're keeping track, I've started out 2-2. I do like Florida (+7) to cover against Tennessee. Last week every single network had a college football game on Saturday night — ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and ESPN. Remember when NFL Monday Night Football dominated television and Saturday was left for Carol Burnett, Archie Bunker, "Sanford and Son," "the Jeffersons," Bob Newhart and so many other sitcoms? College football is now the dominant television event every Saturday night.

For the third straight week, the football world descends on Colorado. They are 23-point favorites against Colorado State. CSU coach Jay Norvell took a swipe at Coach Prime when he said "I don't care if they hear this in Boulder... I took my hat off and took my glasses off when I talk to grown-ups. That's what my mother taught me." Deion Sanders wears a hat and sunglasses during news conferences. What Norvell does not understand is Coach Prime is a brand, not just a coach and image is everything. Sanders accused Norvell of "messing with (his) mama and called it personal. Whether you like Coach Prime or not, you watch him — as the Colorado-Nebraska game was the second-highest rated game last week, behind only Alabama-Texas.

