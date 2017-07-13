Ken Schrader to extend streak of racing at Eldora in next week’s Truck race

Veteran driver Ken Schrader is coming back to Eldora Speedway.

Schrader will extend his streak as the only driver to take part in all eight editions of the former Prelude to The Dream, as well as the first four NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series races at the half-mile clay oval in Rossburg, Ohio.

Schrader said in a recent interview that he’d like to take part in the fifth Truck race at Eldora, the only dirt race scheduled among NASCAR’s top-tier series, on July 19.

Bolen Motorsports owner Jeff Bolen heard that interview, reached out to Schrader and a deal was struck for Schrader to drive the team’s No. 66 Chevrolet Silverado. Paul Clapprood will serve as crew chief.

“With Ken’s history on dirt and success at Eldora Speedway, we knew that he would give our team a great chance to win,” Bolen said in a statement. “This is our team’s second full season of competition and having Schrader in the truck at Eldora will help continue the successes so far.”

Added Clapprood, “When it comes to dirt and putting a driver behind the wheel with experience, you can’t beat this opportunity with Schrader.”

Schrader, 62, had five top-10 finishes in the eight-year history of the Prelude to The Dream, with a pair of fourth-place showings as his best outings.

The Prelude was an all-star exhibition race of drivers driving late model cars from 2005-2012, put on by track owner and former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart, that drew drivers from various motorsports series including NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA and World of Outlaws.

In the first four Camping World Truck Series races at Eldora, Schrader won his qualifying heat race three times and was second in the fourth. His best overall finish in the event was fourth in the 2014 race. He also holds the track’s pole record in a Truck.

“We are thrilled to be running Eldora again this season,” Schrader said. “It is truly a classic event and I enjoy every aspect of the race – the fans’ excitement, the level of competition and the fun of running at this iconic track. Driving the Bolen Motorsports Silverado will be a blast.”

