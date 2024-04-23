Ken Roczen out for remainder of 2024 Supercross with broken tibial plateau and foot, return date unknown

Ken Roczen announced on Instagram that he is out for the remainder of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season after suffering injuries in a scary crash in Round 14 at Nashville, Tennessee.

"After further evaluation it looks like I will be out for a little bit," Roczen said in a post. "It turns out I broke my tib plateau, my foot and my toe. No surgery is required as of right now but we are still gathering some information and further evaluation.

"That’s really all I have for now. Bye bye SX24 you were pretty cool! My fans and partners, you guys make it super fun and it’s a joy coming to the races and get that support you guys give us."

In the Feature, Roczen took second from Jett Lawrence on Lap 2 and chased leader Eli Tomac for the next seven laps until a blown shock caused his Suzuki to buck wildly and throw him to the ground. Roczen lay on the ground for multiple laps as the Alpine Stars Medical crew attended to him, but he walked off the track with assistance. From there, he was placed on a cart and driven to the mobile medical center.

Roczen entered Nashville fifth in the standings with a 16-point advantage over Jason Anderson. He dropped to sixth by one point to Anderson.

Roczen is relatively safe in his bid to remain in the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross (SMX) points with a gap of 184 over 21st in the standings. The top 20 in points automatically qualify for the Main Events in the three-round SMX World Championship playoffs.

In other news, Chase Sexton announced he has no injuries and will be part of the lineup in Philadelphia. Sexton had a rock stick in his throttle mechanism on Lap 5 in Nashville and crashed into the face of a jump.

Chase Sexton announced he has no injuries and will be lining up next weekend in Philadelphia after his crash in Nashville ️



“Overall thankful to be all good after that one, and I’ll be back firing on all cylinders come Philadelphia!”#SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/PZRVIoUYog — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) April 22, 2024

More Supercross News

Philadelphia by the numbers

Nashville 450 results, points | 250s

Jett Lawrence wins in Nashville, Cooper Webb third

Aaron Plessinger renews with Red Bull KTM through 2025

Evan Ferry, Triumph Motorcycles part ways

Chase Sexton will not be forgotten

Phil Nicoletti announces retirement

11 bikes stolen from Phoenix Racing

Coty Schock signs a three-year contract with ClubMX

