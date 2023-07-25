Ken Riley memorabilia on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Long-time Cincinnati Bengal Ken Riley will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August, making him the second Bengals player to earn the honor.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is already displaying some of Riley’s memorabilia before his official induction.

A football, a jersey, shoulder pads, a helmet and a plaque are among the things being displayed of Riley’s in the hall.

Riley is finally getting the recognition he deserves from his fifteen years as a Cincinnati Bengal, playing his way up to fifth all-time in interceptions with 65 in his career.

Riley’s wife Barbara will be presenting for her late husband on August 5 when he is enshrined.

