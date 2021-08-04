Ken Norton Jr. expects to see a more balanced Jamal Adams this year

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is still sidelined at training camp, having yet to practice as he recovers from offseason surgeries and awaits a contract extension.

But defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. sees even bigger and better things from Adams as he heads into his second season in Seattle.

“He came into a new situation last year where he didn’t know a lot of the defense and had to learn it really fast,’’ Norton told reporters Tuesday after practice. “We’ve had an offseason with him now, and he’s been able to learn all of the coverages at a slow pace because he hasn’t been out there.”

Even though Adams put up impressive numbers in his first year with the Seahawks, he did suffer a number of injuries that undoubtedly hindered his performance. Once he’s fully recovered and signed and sealed to a new deal, Norton is expecting to see a complete player.

“You’ll see more of a balanced guy, not just a blitzer,” Norton said. “You’ll see a blitzer as well as a cover guy. He’s a guy who play both sides so he will certainly be more well-rounded.”

