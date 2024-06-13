Ken Lantzy Notebook | 'Special place in my heart': Cambria Heights coach Lewis appreciates role in prestigious game

Cambria Heights’ Jarrod Lewis appreciates his role as coach of the South squad in the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic for both obvious and intangible reasons.

Lewis led Cambria Heights to a 10-4 record and the program’s first District 6 Class 1A football championship during the 2023 season.

He earned The Tribune-Democrat Coach of the Year honors after leading the Highlanders to the state quarterfinals. The Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association also lauded Lewis with one of its coach of the year honors and a spot on the Lantzy sideline.

Those accolades are significant, but Lewis has another perspective on an event that’s been a part of the region’s football tradition for 53 years.

“This game always had a special place in my heart because of Ken Lantzy being from Cambria Heights, and I know Ken personally,” Lewis said. “The way the community comes together to support this game is really amazing and tells you how important it is. That rubs off on the players.”

Then a 16-year-old Cambria Heights football player, Ken Lantzy was injured during the final weekend in October 1970 during a game against Windber.

He made a tackle in the first quarter. Something went wrong. Lantzy suffered head and neck injuries. The spinal cord injury caused permanent paralysis of his arms and legs.

After being hospitalized in both Johnstown and Pittsburgh for several months, Lantzy returned to his family home in Carrolltown, bringing with him a positive approach to life.

His graduation from Cambria Heights followed in 1972. Then, he earned a degree in secondary education from St. Francis University in 1976.

Lantzy established an insurance business well-known throughout the region. He also served as a youth basketball and baseball coach.

“The fact that Ken is the one who the game is named after, it holds a special meaning,” said Lewis, who previously served as a Lantzy game assistant coach six times before his first time as a head coach.

“He’s a Cambria Heights guy. This game has always been something that held special meaning to me because of who it was named after, what it was started for and what it represents. We want to continue to make a positive impact and help the community.”

In 1971, the Cambria Area Football Coaches Association started an all-star football game to benefit the Ken Lantzy Trust Fund to assist with medical expenses.

The Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association has maintained the football and fundraising tradition for more than 50 years, expanding the format to include cheerleaders and band members while also raising money for student-athlete scholarships.

“Ken always has been a guy who wanted to make sure the kids had an opportunity to receive proper instruction,” Lewis said. “Just having him associated with Cambria Heights gives a special meaning to the game.”

Late adds: Bishop McCort Catholic’s Brock Beppler and Cooper Stigers and North Star’s Connor Yoder played in PIAA baseball semifinal games Monday. After both teams fell, the trio joined in on football practices starting Tuesday.

Bishop McCort lost 6-1 to Faith Christian Academy at the Class 1A level. North Star dropped an 11-3 decision to defending PIAA champion Bald Eagle Area in 2A.

Beppler, a Clarion football signee, is a running back on the North team. He set a single- season record with 10 doubles this spring for Bishop McCort as its center fielder. Stigers, a Seton Hill football signee, is slated to play defensive line for the North.

Bishop McCort advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the seventh time in program history, sixth in the past 12 seasons.

Yoder will play quarterback for the South. He was the Cougars’ shortstop this spring as the program advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the first time since 2012.