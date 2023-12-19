Ken de la Bastide: VanAlst's Daytona victory top local racing story

Dec. 19—For local racing fans, the biggest story of the year was the victory by Anderson resident Greg VanAlst at Daytona International Speedway.

VanAlst has been competing full-time with the ARCA Menard's Series and, with his victory in February, became the first Madison County resident to win a race on the legendary oval.

During the rest of the year, VanAlst made starts with the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, but misfortune stymied the efforts.

He returned to Anderson Speedway during the year and emerged as the victor in the Madison County 200 for sportsman late model competitors as a part of the county's Bicentennial celebration.

The other significant happening during the year was the victory by rookie driver Jake Trainor in the 75th running of the Little 500.

Trainor passed former champion Kody Swanson with 54 laps remaining and held off Caleb Armstrong.

He had to hold off Armstrong and Swanson on a restart with just five laps remaining.

Trainor became the first rookie to win the Little 500 since Greg Leffler accomplished the feat in 1981.

The driver from Massachusetts will return to defend his Little 500 title in May and is expected to make several starts in 2024 with the 500 Sprint Car Tour.

Canadian driver Cole Butcher played possum early in the running of the 57th annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400.

Butcher took the lead on Lap 303 with a pass of Ruggiero entering Turn 1 and led to the finish. At the checkered flag, Butcher won by 2.3 seconds over Ruggiero with Majeski coming home third and Kyle Crump and Dalton Armstrong rounding out the top five. Butcher joined Junior Hanley, the 2004 Redbud winner, as the only Canadians to win the race.

He credited the team's tire strategy, which allowed him to earn the victory by taking left-side Hoosier tires late in the race.

The team kept Butcher on the track during the first-stage break, which allowed him to have fresher tires for the runs to the checkers.

It was Butcher's first super late model race victory.

