Ken de la Bastide: Redbud 400 marks return of ASA to Anderson Speedway

Jul. 11—This weekend will mark the return of the newly rebranded American Speed Association to Anderson Speedway.

The Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 marks the return of the ASA-branded national tour.

Since 1967, Anderson Speedway has been home to what is now known as the Redbud 400, with Iggy Katona winning the first event.

The American Speed Association was founded in Pendleton by Rex Robbins and until it's demise in 2004 was recognized as the best short track racing in America.

ASA went from a regional series to a national series starting in 1973 with Dennis Nyari claiming the victory.

The last ASA-sanctioned Redbud 400 took place in 1999, and the Champion Racing Association has staged the event in various forms since then.

CRA was purchased by the ASA Stars National Tour and has merged with the Southern Super Series and Midwest Tour to put together a 10-race national series for the super late models.

During the years the original ASA came to Anderson, many drivers who went on to fame with NASCAR including Alan Kulwicki, Mark Martin, Rusty Wallace and Jimmie Johnson raced at Anderson Speedway.

The names of the ASA regulars were known to local fans — names like Bob Senneker, Mike Eddy, Butch Miller, Gary St. Amant and Dick Trickle.

Many of the drivers coming to Anderson Speedway this weekend are known to fans of super late model racing throughout the country.

Bubba Pollard, Ty Majesk, Stephen Nasse, Michael Hinde and Casey Roderick are among the big names expected to compete this year.

Two former winners — Dalton Armstrong (2016) and Kyle Crump (2021) — are also in the mix.

Three drivers with lots of experience at Anderson Speedway are entered including Billy VanMeter, Jarren Crabtree and JP Crabtree.

The race has always produced thrilling and unpredictable winners.

Kyle Crump used a "bump and run" in the closing laps to win in 2021. Steve Dorer used the outside line to pass future NASCAR champion Chase Elliott on the last lap in 2011.

A race I always remember was in 1994 when Steve Holzhausen led all 400 laps, a feat not likely to ever be repeated.

Many of the former ASA stars are returning this weekend for a 50th reunion.

It won't be the old ASA Redbud 400, but it could be the start of a new tradition for one of the nation's top super late model races.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.