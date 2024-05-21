Ken de la Bastide: Qualifying for Little 500 will be intense

May 21—With 44 teams entered for the 76th running of the Little 500, there will be added emphasis on the two days of qualifying.

The fastest 15 drivers will lock into the starting field on pole day Thursday with the remaining 29 teams hoping their posted times will prevent them from riding the qualifying "bubble" on Friday.

To win the Little 500, a team has to be well prepared to perform effectively during the two mandatory pit stops and to hope "Lady Luck" is riding with it during the 500 laps around the quarter-mile oval.

There are at least a dozen teams that could be considered in a position to win the Little 500.

But a great deal will depend on qualifying. A starting spot in the front two rows of the 33-car field will go a long way to keep a team in contention for a victory.

The days where drivers could save their equipment for a run at the finish of the race are a thing of the past.

The drivers will compete at full throttle for all 500 laps, hoping to avoid disaster on the track and in the pits, to be in contention for a win as the laps wind down.

A year ago, rookie driver Jake Trainor shocked the racing world by winning the Little 500, and the team is back in an attempt to make it back-to-back wins.

This year he has a teammate from the Northeast in Modified champion Anthony Nocella.

Teams that could be contending for victory include former winners Kody Swanson, Tyler Roahrig and Bobby Santos III.

Caleb and Dalton Armstrong have both been knocking at the door, and open-wheel aces CJ Leary and Logan Seavey are in the mix along with former Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman and Kyle O'Gara.

There should be plenty of intensity at Anderson Speedway for the rest of the week as drivers hope to pull into the Riley & Son victory lane on Saturday.

It certainly appears a Chevrolet-powered car is the favorite to win the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The three Team Penske drivers of Scot McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Will Power will all start on the front row.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson will start fifth in his first Indy 500, and one has to wonder how he will handle the three-wide start from the middle of the second row.

