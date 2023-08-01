Ken de la Bastide: History in the making at Anderson Speedway with Madison County 200

Aug. 1—History will be made at Anderson Speedway on Saturday when the Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models will compete in their longest race.

The Sportsman Late Model drivers will contend for the $5,000-to-win Madison County 200.

The race is being run in conjunction with the county's 200th birthday celebration.

When the city of Anderson celebrated its 150th birthday, the speedway hosted a 150-lap race.

There will be a break at the halfway point, and as many as 26 racing teams are expected to compete.

At the top of the entry list is multi-time Anderson Speedway champion Jeff Marcum. Marcum has won five feature races and has to be considered the favorite for the victory.

Hunter and Tanner Jack are expected to be in the field, and both have lots of experience on the high-banked oval.

Danny Trent, the winner of a late-model feature race earlier this year, can be expected to be a candidate for the victory.

JD and Jaren Crabtree will also be strong contenders to take home the victory.

Normally, the CRA Sportsman contest 75 laps at Anderson Speedway.

Caleb Rescher with a win earlier this year at Anderson is the current points leader followed by Logan Huckeba and Greg Stillwell Jr.

Cassten Everidge, a former late-model winner at Anderson is expected to be at Anderson along with Kent Carson, Jason Timmerman, Curtis Setser II and Jeff Whaley II.

Marcum is considered the driver to beat at Anderson, so it will be interesting to see how the various strategies take shape for 200 laps.

Tire management will be crucial as the teams are being allowed only four tires for the 200 laps.

This past week, the 500 Sprint Car Tour made its first travel to Nashville Speedway with Billy Wease recording his first feature win.

Wease was able to hold off Bobby Santos III and Kody Swanson in the closing laps of the race despite his car losing traction coming off the corner.

With his third-place finish, Swanson moved back into the points lead for the series over Tyler Roahrig.

The series is off until Sept. 9 when it visits Lorain Raceway Park in Ohio for the first time.

On Sunday, Anderson Speedway is hosting an open house for retired announcer Denny Adams from 2 to 4 p.m.

Adams retired on July 4 after 43 years as only the second announcer at Anderson Speedway.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.