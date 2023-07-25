Ken de la Bastide: Cream rising to top in 500 Sprint Car Tour action

Jul. 25—Five races into the second season for the 500 Sprint Car Tour and the point standings are tightening up.

Tyler Roahrig dominated at Berlin Raceway last weekend for his second victory of the year on the Michigan oval.

That victory vaulted Roahrig into the points lead over Kody Swanson by 13 points.

Swanson has wins this year at both Anderson and Toledo speedways.

Kyle O'Gara captured the victory at Anderson Speedway in the first race of the season and is currently third in points.

Dakoda Armstrong, still looking for that first sprint car victory, is fourth just three points behind O'Gara.

Bobby Santos III, who saw a victory at Anderson slip away last month when he ran out of fuel, is currently fifth in the standings.

Not a surprise that these five drivers are at the top of the standings.

Jackson Macenko, who was the runner-up last year in the Kenyon Midget Series, is the leading rookie of the year.

The Ohio driver has finished in the top 10 in all five events driving for Brad Hayes Racing.

This weekend, the 500 Sprint Car Tour travels to the lightning-fast Nashville Speedway half-mile for a 40-lap feature.

The event will be broadcast live on Flo Racing on Saturday, and the top five in points can be expected to be in a position to compete for the victory.

Thus far, a total of 37 drivers have competed in at least one tour event. That is an encouraging number for a sanctioning body in its second year of existence.

OTHER RACING NEWS

It was no surprise Josef Newgarden swept the two IndyCar Series races at Iowa Speedway over the weekend.

With his two victories, he was able to slice a little into the points lead of Alex Palou.

The series next travels to the Nashville street circuit.

It was recently announced Australian Super Car champion Shane Van Girbergen will make his second NASCAR start at the Brickyard 400.

He won the Chicago street race in his first start.

With only five races remaining until the Chase for the championship begins, Chase Elliott is in need of a win to qualify for the title.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.