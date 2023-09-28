Ken Jeong named guest picker for Duke football vs. Notre Dame on ESPN's College GameDay

Ken Jeong will be in Durham this week to be the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay ahead of Duke football’s primetime game against Notre Dame.

Jeong announced Thursday afternoon that he would join the set before the 17-th ranked Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 ACC) and 11th-ranked Fighting Irish (4-1) on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

“Ya boy is Duke’s first-ever guest picker,” Jeong said in a video posted on his X account. “Tune in this Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. to see my picks. Let’s go Duke and see ya soon, Lee Corso!”

A regular at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Duke basketball games, Jeong is a Duke alum. He made an appearance as a guest picker on GameDay in 2021 ahead of Michigan at Michigan State. The longtime actor and comedian delivered Duke’s commencement address in 2020.

HOW TO WATCH: What channel is Duke football vs Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for Blue Devils

HOW DUKE BEAT UCONN: Duke football blows out UConn ahead of showdown with Notre Dame

DUKE'S FAST START: How will Duke, UNC football handle success? Mack Brown, Mike Elko weigh in on fast starts

ACC CONTENDERS: Why Duke football is a genuine ACC contender after beating Clemson

College GameDay’s football crew has never visited Duke, but Duke basketball has hosted the show a record 12 times. Duke was among eight Power Five programs who had never hosted the football show. With the Blue Devils off the list, Cal, Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia are the schools still looking to snag an appearance.

Darius Rucker, Joe Namath, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Vince Vaughn were the guest pickers in the first four stops of the season.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Ken Jeong named guest picker for Duke football vs. Notre Dame