Ken Hallgrimson, 95 years old and Red River's first track coach, still program's biggest fan

May 21—GRAND FORKS — When Ken Hallgrimson was in college at Jamestown in the late 1940s and early 50s, he took a course called track coaching techniques.

There were four elementary schools and a Catholic school in Jamestown at the time, and in the spring, the schools came together for a track and field meet.

"The teacher said, 'I'm going to sign you up to coach the Lincoln Elementary School team,'" Hallgrimson said. "'They've never done anything. They're lousy, so if you can get them to do something right, I'll give you an A.'"

Hallgrimson's team won the city championship.

That experience turned him to a coaching track.

Hallgrimson retired as the first Grand Forks Red River track coach in 1978, after 10 years and a coach of the year title in 1975. He coached six state champions, including Claude Smith, who won four state titles in 1976.

But he never left the sport entirely.

He'd attend track and field meets often, learning kids' names so he could keep track of their success. Hallgrimson missed only five North Dakota state track meets from 1955-2019.

The 95-year-old continued to stop by Cushman Field this spring to watch the team now coached by Jeff Bakke, the program's third coach in its history, who saw Hallgrimson at track meets when he ran at Red River for Bob Zimney.

"I grew up not far from his house," Bakke said. "I didn't know him real well when I was growing up, but knew of him and then got to know him a little bit more in high school. Ever since I started coaching again, he's called me a lot. He's really fun to talk to because his mind is really sharp. He still remembers times and details of track athletes from the 50s when he was in high school or when he first started coaching. It's pretty incredible."

Hallgrimson was inducted in Red River's inaugural athletics hall of fame class in 2017.

Track and field is different now — kids ran on a dirt track when Hallgrimson was coaching — but one thing has remained the same: his dedication to Roughriders track and field.

"It's really special to have somebody that cares about the program and how you guys are doing," Bakke said. "You can just really see that what you're doing; it's bigger than just the guys on your team right now. There's a lot of other people that have been there before and that care about it, and it gives just some extra meaning to what you're doing."

Hallgrimson will continue to follow Red River track, but it might be from a distance. Bakke said this season's final meet will probably be the last Hallgrimson watches in person.

"It was pretty sad," Bakke said. "Hopefully we can still get him to some more meets in the future, if he can."