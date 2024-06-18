Ken Griffey Sr. to manage the second annual HBCU Swingman Classic

The MLB has announced the rosters for the second annual HBCU Swingman Classic which features 50 players from 16 Division 1 HBCUs, or Historically Black College or Universities, which will be played on July 12 at Globe Life Field.

The rosters were selected by a committee that included MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr.

The team will be managed by three-time all-star and two-time World Series Champion Ken Griffey Sr. and ex-Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates manager Lloyd McClendon.

MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, who attended Florida A&M University will also coach.

The swingman classic exists to showcase the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs while allowing a showcase for the sport’s current stars. Proceeds from the event go to MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation which focuses on improving the quality and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs internationally and in the United States.

The event will also feature a battle of the bands with some of the nation’s most illustrious groups.

The 16 HBCUs with players competing are listed below.

· Alabama A&M University

· Alabama State University

· Alcorn State University

· University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

· Bethune Cookman University

· Coppin State University

· Delaware State University

· Florida A&M University

· Grambling State University

· Jackson State University

· Mississippi Valley State University

· Norfolk State University

· North Carolina A&T University

· Prairie View A&M University

· Southern University

· Texas Southern University

Tickets are on sale beginning at $15 on the MLB’s website.

For fans unable to attend the game will be aired on the MLB Network beginning at 7 p.m. on July 12.