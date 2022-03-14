Ken Griffey Jr. is sixth-highest paid player on Cincinnati Reds

Griffey Jr. is sixth-highest paid player on Cincinnati Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Now that the lockout has officially ended, the Cincinnati Reds have been hard at work making trades to bolster their roster in time for the abbreviated spring training.

On Sunday, the Reds traded veteran right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins for pitcher Chase Petty, Minnesota's first-round pick in 2021.

The Reds traded outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners for pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley, pitcher Brandon Williamson and a player to be named later on Monday.

Despite acquiring new players and their contracts, there's still one beloved Hall of Famer that is the sixth-highest paid player on the Reds payroll.

FWIW per @spotrac Ken Griffey Jr. is the sixth-highest paid #Reds player this season at $3.59 million — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) March 14, 2022

Yep! Ken Griffey Jr. is the six-highest paid Reds player this season at a base salary of $3,593,750, according to Spotrac.com. His name is listed under 2022 Deferred Salaries, which are salaries for players who had salaries deferred to the current year.

The 52-year-old retired from baseball in June 2010 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Griffey played nine seasons with the Reds before his brief stint with the Chicago White Sox in 2008. Griffey was dealt at the MLB trade deadline to the White Sox in exchange for pitcher Nick Masset and infielder Danny Richar.

Star first baseman Joey Votto is the highest player on the Reds, raking in $25 million. He leads over third baseman Mike Moustakas ($16 million), outfielder Shogo Akiyama ($8 million), starting pitcher Luis Castillo ($7.5 million) and starting pitcher Tyler Mahle ($5.5 million).

Griffey currently has the lead over outfielder Tyler Naquin by $93, 750.