Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. play catch before Field of Dreams game

The film "Field of Dreams" that inspired MLB's Field of Dreams game culminates with Kevin Costner's character having a catch with his dad at the end of the film.

But the 2022 Field of Dreams game, which features the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, started with a game of catch between one of the most famous father-son duos in baseball history.

And they both happen to be former Cincinnati Reds.

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who grew up around the Big Red Machine as his dad, Ken Griffey, played left field, had a game of catch before the game.

Watch Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey play catch before Field of Dreams game

"Hey dad, you want to have a catch?"



The Griffeys are making us tear up. #MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/FPXuppj11x — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2022

Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey's time with the Reds

Ken Griffey made his MLB debut with the Reds in 1973 and made three All-Star games with until he left Cincinnati in 1981.

Meanwhile, his son, known by millions of baseball fans as "Junior," became of the sport's greatest stars as a member of the Seattle Mariners in the 1990s. He and his father played together with the Mariners in the early '90s.

Ken Griffey Jr., left, and his father Ken Griffey Sr. play catch before the Field of Dreams game.

In 2000, the Reds traded for Griffey Jr., who attended the same high school that current Reds manager David Bell attended (Moeller High School). Junior played parts of nine seasons for the Reds from 2000-2008. Griffey hit 210 of his 630 home runs as a Red.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ken Griffey Jr. plays catch with his dad before Field of Dreams game