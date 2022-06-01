The Bills elected to keep continuity in their offensive system by promoting Ken Dorsey to coordinator after Brian Daboll departed the role to become the Giants head coach.

But one question that remains for the team is from where Dorsey will call this year’s plays — either in the booth or on the field.

Dorsey had been on the sideline as the team’s QBs coach while Daboll called plays from on high as the team’s offensive coordinator. Dorsey said on Monday he’s still not sure about his gameday location and may need the preseason to work it out.

“I think we’re going to try both and see what I’m most comfortable with and roll with that,” Dorsey said, via Jason Wolf of the Buffalo News. “All I’m doing right now is trying to figure out tomorrow and the best way to proceed with the installs and the development and the continued growth of this offense.”

But if the players have any say, Dorsey might have to give up that sideline spot.

“‘Dorse’ has a huge personality,” receiver Gabriel Davis said with a laugh. “He gets fired up quick, so he’s going to have to be in the box. We can’t have him out there on the field. So if he hears this, he needs to know that he’s definitely going to be in the box all year. … We’ll make sure he’s up there, for sure.”

No matter where Dorsey is once the season starts, he’ll be tasked with keeping Buffalo’s offense among the league’s best. The Bills finished 2021 No. 3 in points scored and No. 5 in total yards.

Ken Dorsey still deciding whether to call plays from the booth or the sideline originally appeared on Pro Football Talk