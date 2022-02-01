Ken Dorsey not joining Giants' Brian Daboll, promoted to Bills OC

Giants HC Brian Daboll will have to look elsewhere for his new offensive coordinator, as the Buffalo Bills announced Ken Dorsey has been promoted into Daboll's old role.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Daboll's interest in trying to lure Dorsey over to the Giants. Vacchiano mentioned the Bills potentially offering this role for him, and it happened quickly as interest generated for Dorsey other than the Giants, too.

The Giants still hope Daboll's staff will be complete "by the beginning of next week," Vacchiano mentioned, so we could hear very soon what Plan B is at OC.

Vacchiano heard from several sources that Daboll is "very close" with Bills assistant QB coach Shea Tierney given their time together at Alabama as well as Buffalo. He's a bit inexperienced, but that connection is one to look out for.

Other names speculated have been Bill Callahan, Bill O'Brien, Pep Hamilton, Chad O'Shea and others.

For Dorsey's case, though, it's hard to pass up coordinating with Josh Allen, easily a Top 5 quarterback in the league, as your signal caller. The Bills are still a Super Bowl contender even if they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion two weeks ago.

But that doesn't mean another Bills coach won't be coming to New York. Though Dorsey is locked in Buffalo, a source told Vacchiano that Bobby Johnson, the team's offensive line coach, was offered the same role with the Giants. Not deal is confirmed, but it's expected that Johnson will come over to East Rutherford.

Daboll will continue to work hard to fill out his staff, but Dorsey, a sought after coach that would've been an exceptional hire, won't be leaving upstate New York anytime soon.