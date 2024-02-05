Ken Dorsey on Bills firing: Sean McDermott decided to make a change, I've moved on

Ken Dorsey has a job again after the Browns formally introduced him as their offensive coordinator today, but he was also asked about losing his last job, as offensive coordinator of the Bills.

Dorsey said that his firing in Buffalo during the 2023 season was head coach Sean McDermott's decision, and there's no looking back on it.

"The head coach decided to make a change and that's something that I've turned the page on. I'm really excited to be here and more focused on this opportunity than what happened there," Dorsey said.

Dorsey said that during his time without a job, he evaluated the work he had done in Buffalo and what he will want to do in his next job.

"It gave me time to go back and look at, Here's what we're doing schematically, and how we're utilizing our personnel, and really evaluate what we're doing," Dorsey said. "There's always things that maybe I'd do a little bit differently moving forward."

Now Dorsey will move forward with a Browns team that is coming off a playoff season, but wants more from its offense in 2024.