Ken Crawley, Tre’Quan Smith ruled out on final Saints vs. Packers injury report

The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers issued their final injury reports on Friday, barring any sudden changes in transit to Jacksonville on Saturday. And it’s not great news for the Saints, who preemptively ruled out both cornerback Ken Crawley and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith — each of whom were then designated to injured reserve.

Additionally, New Orleans added starting left tackle Terron Armstead and his backup James Hurst to the injury report. Armstead (back) is expected to play, but Hurst (knee) is questionable. If Hurst can’t go, look for rookie Landon Young to be the next man up behind Armstead.

But there’s a silver lining: the Saints upgraded No. 1 corner Marshon Lattimore (knee) to full participation after he practiced on a limited basis Thursday, so he’ll be ready to go on Sunday. Expect rookie Paulson Adebo to start across from him while trade acquisition Bradley Roby completes his NFL-mandated suspension this week.

As for the other side; Green Bay ruled out backup safety Vernon Scott, but deemed defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith each questionable to play with back injuries. Smith will likely be a game time decision. The full report:

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status CB Ken Crawley, hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out CB Marshon Lattimore, knee Not Listed Limited Full WR Tre'Quan Smith, hamstring Not Listed DNP DNP Out OT Terron Armstead, back Not Listed Not Listed DNP OL James Hurst, knee Not Listed Not Listed DNP Questionable

Green Bay Packers Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status DL Tyler Lancaster, back Limited Limited Limited Questionable S Vernon Scott, hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out LB Za'Darius Smith, back Limited Limited DNP Questionable TE Marcedes Lewis, NIR Not Listed DNP Full LB Preston Smith, head Not Listed DNP Full

