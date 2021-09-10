Ken Crawley, Tre’Quan Smith ruled out on final Saints vs. Packers injury report

John Sigler
·2 min read
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers issued their final injury reports on Friday, barring any sudden changes in transit to Jacksonville on Saturday. And it’s not great news for the Saints, who preemptively ruled out both cornerback Ken Crawley and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith — each of whom were then designated to injured reserve.

Additionally, New Orleans added starting left tackle Terron Armstead and his backup James Hurst to the injury report. Armstead (back) is expected to play, but Hurst (knee) is questionable. If Hurst can’t go, look for rookie Landon Young to be the next man up behind Armstead.

But there’s a silver lining: the Saints upgraded No. 1 corner Marshon Lattimore (knee) to full participation after he practiced on a limited basis Thursday, so he’ll be ready to go on Sunday. Expect rookie Paulson Adebo to start across from him while trade acquisition Bradley Roby completes his NFL-mandated suspension this week.

As for the other side; Green Bay ruled out backup safety Vernon Scott, but deemed defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith each questionable to play with back injuries. Smith will likely be a game time decision. The full report:

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

CB Ken Crawley, hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Marshon Lattimore, knee

Not Listed

Limited

Full

WR Tre'Quan Smith, hamstring

Not Listed

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Terron Armstead, back

Not Listed

Not Listed

DNP

OL James Hurst, knee

Not Listed

Not Listed

DNP

Questionable

Green Bay Packers Injury Report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

DL Tyler Lancaster, back

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Vernon Scott, hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Za'Darius Smith, back

Limited

Limited

DNP

Questionable

TE Marcedes Lewis, NIR

Not Listed

DNP

Full

LB Preston Smith, head

Not Listed

DNP

Full

1

1

