Ken Crawley, Tre’Quan Smith ruled out on final Saints vs. Packers injury report
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers issued their final injury reports on Friday, barring any sudden changes in transit to Jacksonville on Saturday. And it’s not great news for the Saints, who preemptively ruled out both cornerback Ken Crawley and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith — each of whom were then designated to injured reserve.
Additionally, New Orleans added starting left tackle Terron Armstead and his backup James Hurst to the injury report. Armstead (back) is expected to play, but Hurst (knee) is questionable. If Hurst can’t go, look for rookie Landon Young to be the next man up behind Armstead.
But there’s a silver lining: the Saints upgraded No. 1 corner Marshon Lattimore (knee) to full participation after he practiced on a limited basis Thursday, so he’ll be ready to go on Sunday. Expect rookie Paulson Adebo to start across from him while trade acquisition Bradley Roby completes his NFL-mandated suspension this week.
As for the other side; Green Bay ruled out backup safety Vernon Scott, but deemed defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith each questionable to play with back injuries. Smith will likely be a game time decision. The full report:
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
CB Ken Crawley, hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Marshon Lattimore, knee
Not Listed
Limited
Full
WR Tre'Quan Smith, hamstring
Not Listed
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Terron Armstead, back
Not Listed
Not Listed
DNP
OL James Hurst, knee
Not Listed
Not Listed
DNP
Questionable
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
DL Tyler Lancaster, back
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Vernon Scott, hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Za'Darius Smith, back
Limited
Limited
DNP
Questionable
TE Marcedes Lewis, NIR
Not Listed
DNP
Full
LB Preston Smith, head
Not Listed
DNP
Full
