The Saints removed cornerback Ken Crawley from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Crawley went on the list Oct. 23 after close contact with receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He missed Sunday’s victory over the Panthers as a “precaution.”

Crawley has played two games this season, making one tackle. He has seen action on six defensive snaps and 13 on special teams.

The Saints also designated linebacker Chase Hansen to return from injured reserve.

Hansen went on injured reserve Oct. 4 with a hip injury. He has never played a regular-season game.

Ken Crawley removed from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk