Ken Crawley, Marshon Lattimore back at practice for Saints

The Saints saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end in Los Angeles last Sunday in a 26-20 loss to the Rams that saw them play without starting cornerbacks Ken Crawley and Marshon Lattimore.

This Sunday has the Saints set for another game with playoff implications as the Saints will be hosting the Panthers. It looks like their chances of having their secondary intact for that matchup are on the upswing.

Crawley, who has an abdomen injury, and Lattimore, who hurt his ankle in Week 11, were both limited participants in Wednesday’s practice. Neither player practiced at all last week, so that’s one step in the right direction and they’ll take another if their progress isn’t met with any setbacks heading into Thursday’s session.

The news wasn’t as good on the offensive side of the ball. Left tackle Terron Armstead didn’t practice after leaving the loss to the Rams. He’s listed with shoulder and thigh ailments.