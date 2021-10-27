Ken Crawley, Lil’Jordan Humphrey test positive for COVID-19; placed on reserve list

Two members of the New Orleans Saints tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday: cornerback Ken Crawley and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. The team did not practice on Wednesday but did recently return from traveling for Monday night’s game with the Seattle Seahawks, so it’s unclear which if any others may be close contacts.

Crawley was designated to return from the injured reserve list last week, allowing him to return to practice, while Humphrey has been a healthy scratch in Weeks 3, 4, and 5. He played a combined 17 snaps on offense and special teams against Seattle.

Hopefully both players are not experiencing any serious symptoms and can return to the team soon. The Saints have achieved one of the highest vaccination rates of NFL teams among their players, while every member of the coaching and support staffs have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. We’ll keep an eye out for developments on this front.

