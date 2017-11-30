Ken Crawley hopeful of playing Sunday

Ken Crawley still hurts, but the Saints cornerback expects to play Sunday, having returned to practice this week on a limited basis.

“I’m not feeling better,” Crawley said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “It still kind of bothers me a little bit, but I’m just working.

“It looks like I’m going to go this week, but it’s a work in progress.”

Crawley strained an oblique while making a tackle against Washington two weeks ago. He missed last week’s game against the Rams as did fellow starter Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore’s ankle kept him out of practice Thursday, a day after he returned on a limited basis.