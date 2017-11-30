Ken Crawley hopeful of playing Sunday

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Ken Crawley still hurts, but the Saints cornerback expects to play Sunday, having returned to practice this week on a limited basis.

I’m not feeling better,” Crawley said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “It still kind of bothers me a little bit, but I’m just working.

“It looks like I’m going to go this week, but it’s a work in progress.”

Crawley strained an oblique while making a tackle against Washington two weeks ago. He missed last week’s game against the Rams as did fellow starter Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore’s ankle kept him out of practice Thursday, a day after he returned on a limited basis.

