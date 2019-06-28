Ken Behring, former Seahawks owner and philanthropist, dies at 91

Former Seattle Seahawks owner Kenneth Behring, shown here in 2015, died this week. He was 91. (Getty Images)

Kenneth Behring, who was born during the Depression on his family’s Illinois farm but rose to great wealth through property development and NFL ownership, died on Tuesday night.

He was 91.

Behring and a partner bought the Seattle Seahawks in 1988, paying a reported $99 million. In 1997, he sold the team to Paul Allen for $200 million.

‘He could not have lived a fuller life’

One of Behring’s sons, David, wrote about his death on Facebook, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“My father passed away peacefully last night at the age of 91. He was both a Lion and a Dragon and could not have lived a fuller life,” David wrote. “He loved business, sports, travel, automobiles, family, adventure, life and helping others. His family and friends will deeply miss him and pledge to carry on his legacy. Our family is so appreciative of the hundreds of phone, text and email messages that have poured in today.”

The Seahawks remembered Behring in a statement.

“We are saddened by the loss of former Seahawks owner Ken Behring. We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Behring’s family and friends,” it read.

‘Starting over - without football’

Behring established the Seattle Seahawks Charitable Foundation in 1995 “to promote the healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for participation in sports and fitness activities.”

But he also tried to force a move to Southern California the next year, going so far as to pack up the team headquarters and hold offseason practices in Anaheim in 1996. Coaches and front-office staff worked out of a hotel for a while.

The Kingdome needed renovations, and Behring wanted extensive upgrades or a new stadium. He got pushback from fans and Seattle officials.

The NFL threatened to fine Behring $500,000 a day until he returned to Washington state, and Allen stepped in to buy the franchise. The sale was a done deal in June 1997.

“Once again I was starting over - without football, but with the money and time to look for real purpose in my life,” Behring wrote in his memoir.

Building and giving

Behring earned a football scholarship to the University of Wisconsin, but dropped out after a semester because of an injury.

He went to work as a salesman at a Chevrolet and Chrysler dealership. Not a fan of working for someone else, Behring started a used car business in Monroe, Wisconsin, by age 21; by age 27, in 1955, he had $1 million in assets.

Behring planned and developed the city of Tamarac, Florida, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, designing it as a retirement community. He moved from that project to one in Danville, California, where he bought 4,000 acres of land in 1972.

Behring developed the Blackhawk community, an upscale neighborhood of homes that originally sold for $175,000 to $350,000.

But it was after selling the Seahawks that Behring might have made his biggest decision; he started the Wheelchair Foundation with $15 million in 2000 as part of his Global Health and Education Foundation, and by 2015 it had supplied one million wheelchairs to people around the world.

“Money is only good if you can put it to use,” Behring said in 2006. “It is probably a nasty way to say it, but money is like manure. If you pile it up, it smells. If you spread it out, it grows things.”

He also gave millions to museums and charities, including the Smithsonian.

