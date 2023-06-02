Ken Anderson loved what he saw at Bengals workouts recently

Cincinnati Bengals all-time great Ken Anderson likes what he saw from the team during their recent offseason workouts.

Popping in at the Kettering Health Practice Fields for practice recently, Anderson noted how things look different these days as the Bengals take on a reduced practice load compared to the rest of the league.

“I was very impressed. I really liked it,” Anderson said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It was different than what I’m used to seeing, but what I did see is the attention the players had.”

Not that the new approach has slowed things down on the field. Anderson added this:

“The quarterbacks with the running backs working on handoffs. They make the handoff and then there was a very quick move into the play-action. There was no, ‘OK, let’s go through the motions on this.’ When they’re running routes, it’s full speed. It was very impressive.”

It’s never a bad thing to hear a legend is impressed with a team’s workouts, even if it is well before the summer heat of training camp.

If it’s impressive to Anderson now, odds are the Bengals will offer similar intensity and noteworthiness for onlookers during camp, too.

