Kemoko Turay predicted to be Colts’ breakout player in 2021

Every year, there are candidates for potential breakout players across the league. For the Indianapolis Colts, it appears it is time for defensive end Kemoko Turay to join that list.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report took a crack at predicting each team’s breakout player in 2021. Turay, coming off of a shortened 2020 season was the selection for the Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts have been patient with 2018 second-round pick Kemoko Turay. Everyone within the organization sees his immense potential, but the edge-defender must find a way to stay on the field. “Maybe this is the year Kemoko can stay healthy and have a breakout year,” head coach Frank Reich said on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t the Indianapolis Star’s Jim Ayello). “He certainly has the talent for that.” Turay has an explosive first step plus the length and flexibility to consistently beat offensive tackles. However, over the last two seasons, the 25-year-old has played only 11 games. He registered 2.5 quarterback sacks and eight quarterback hits during that span. With Justin Houston a free agent and Denico Autry having signed with the Titans, Turay can be the pass-rusher the Colts need.

The pass rush is the biggest concern for the Colts this offseason and after not addressing it during free agency, it is clear the Colts are leaning on Turay to bounce back for the upcoming campaign.

Turay flashed a bit during the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. It took him a while to get back in 2020 and now is likely to be leading the room in 2021 looking to prove himself.

The Colts could still add a veteran like Melvin Ingram or Ryan Kerrigan to the roster during free agency but Turay is likely to be one of the leaders for a pass rush that will have plenty of question marks.

