Kemoko Turay had additional ankle surgery following 2020 season

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told the media Friday in his pre-draft press conference that defensive end Kemoko Turay had a second surgery on his ankle this offseason.

Turay initially had surgery to repair the fractured ankle he suffered during the 2019 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He worked his way back but had some setbacks due to COVID-19 protocols, which slowed his progression to return.

Ballard told the media that Turay wasn’t quite right during the 2020 season when he returned for the second half of the campaign and got another surgery done this offseason.

Ballard says Colts DE Kemoko Turay had another surgery on his ankle after the season, following a first surgery during the 2019 season after his injury in the Chiefs game. "He was never quite right all year." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 23, 2021

Ballard also mentioned they believe he will be fully cleared from the surgery by June, which would be after OTAs and before training camp.

Turay is facing a big year. At the end of his rookie contract, the former second-round pick will have the chance to go out and prove himself worthy of another contract with the Colts.

Turay showed plenty of promise during that short 2019 season before his ankle injury. He was playing with burst, bend and a seemingly improved pass-rush plan. But now, the pressure is on.

Even if the Colts wind up drafting an edge rusher on in the first two rounds, Turay is likely to be a starter as long as he’s healthy. A lot of the pressure will be on him to succeed in getting to the quarterback not only for the team but for his future as a Colt.

Hopefully, Turay’s recovery won’t keep him down too long and he can get back to working with the team during training camp.

