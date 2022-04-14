Kemoko Turay, 49ers agree to one-year contract in NFL free agency

49ers agree to one-year deal with DL Turay, per agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ already-deep defensive line added another proven veteran to the mix.

Kemoko Turay, who registered a career-best 5.5 sacks last season with the Indianapolis Colts, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the 49ers, his representation told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Thursday.

Turay (6-foot-5, 248 pounds) provides the 49ers with another edge rusher to complement Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam.

Turay entered the NFL in 2018 as a second-round draft pick from Rutgers. He had 12 sacks in 38 career games with the Colts.

Turay is the third veteran defensive lineman the 49ers have added this offseason, joining Kerry Hyder Jr. and Hassan Ridgeway.

Hyder spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks after earning a big contract with a career-best 8.5 sacks with the 49ers in 2020.

Ridgeway is a nose tackle who appeared in all 17 games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

The 49ers also re-signed Kevin Givens, Maurice Hurst and Jordan Willis.

Those players, along with Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw and Charles Omenihu give the 49ers a defensive line group with 11 proven NFL players.

Kinlaw is working out daily at the team’s facility in Santa Clara. He underwent season-ending knee surgery after appearing in just four games last season. Kinlaw is not experiencing any pain or swelling.

He appears to be on pace to begin to realize the promise that prompted the 49ers to select him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

