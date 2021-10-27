Kemba Walker's ex-Celtics teammates loved his Knicks scoring outburst

Kemba's ex-Celtics teammates loved his scoring outburst at MSG originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It took a few games, but the stars are finally aligning for Kemba Walker in New York.

The former Boston Celtics guard enjoyed his first breakout performance with his hometown Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, scoring a team-high 19 points to lead New York to a 112-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Walker scored all of his 19 points in the second and third quarters alone, bringing the Garden crowd to its feet with four 3-pointers and his signature step-back jumper.

Kemba is heating up from downtown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P0ZGAyg6Y5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 27, 2021

A pair of Walker's former Celtics teammates apparently were watching Tuesday night's national TV broadcast and liked what they saw. C's big man Robert Williams and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall -- who spent the previous two seasons with Walker in Boston -- showed their support for Kemba on Twitter.

K walk 👀 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) October 27, 2021

Kemba!!! — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) October 27, 2021

Story continues

While Walker battled a knee injury in Boston that prevented him from reaching his full potential, he still was a fan- and locker-room favorite on the Celtics, and it was pretty cool to see the Bronx native lighting it up at the Garden.

Walker seemed to relish in the atmosphere, as well.

"I was waiting for that moment. It was a kind of moment I've dreamed of when I was a young kid wanting to be in the NBA watching the Knicks play. Coming to a Knicks game and seeing how the crowd goes crazy" - Kemba Walker on his 4 straight shots in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/QNDuzx0i2s — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) October 27, 2021

"I was waiting for that moment," Walker said after the game. "It was kind of a moment I've dreamed of when I was a young kid, wanting to be in the NBA watching the Knicks play. Coming to a Knicks game and seeing how the crowd goes crazy."

The Celtics traded the 31-year-old Walker this offseason in a deal that reunited Boston with veteran big man Al Horford and sent Kemba "home" to the Knicks.

Horford has played well in his two appearances for the C's this season -- 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game -- so the decision to part with Walker is working out for all parties at the moment.