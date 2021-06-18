Kemba Walker trade: Five takeaways from Celtics-Thunder deal

Walker traded to OKC with picks for Al Horford, Moses Brown

Forsberg: How Kemba-Horford trade with OKC impacts Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Some quick-hit thoughts as we digest news that the Boston Celtics have traded Kemba Walker, the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford and Moses Brown:

Brad Stevens made a big splash with his first move as president of basketball operations. The Walker-to-Thunder possibility was a much-discussed route given the dual motivations (Boston trying to get off Walker’s money; the Thunders’ thirst for draft picks). But Stevens didn’t even wait for the summer to explore other possibilities, swallowed hard on the 16th pick, and made a move that gives the team considerable financial flexibility moving forward.

Boston will save $9 million in salary between the contracts of Walker and Horford next season, easing tax concerns and opening a pathway to be a bit more aggressive in adding talent around this core. That would include the ability to be even more aggressive in re-signing unrestricted free agent Evan Fournier, Boston’s big-splash addition at the trade deadline.