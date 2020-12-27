Kemba Walker, Tacko Fall, Romeo Langford OUT vs Pacers 12/27

The Boston Celtics look to rebound from their Christmas Day loss to the Brooklyn Nets with a road game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening, Dec. 27.

They’ll be doing it somewhat healthier than they were in the 123 – 95 blowout given up to Brooklyn on Friday, with Robert Williams III a late scratch in that contest due to illness (non-COVID-19 related). No longer listed on the injury report, it seems Time Lord has recovered — but fellow Celtic center Tacko Fall remains sidelined with an irritated right eye. Starting point guard Kemba Walker remains out while rehabilitating his left knee after a stem cell injection, as does wing Romeo Langford, working his way back from surgery to repair a torn tendon in his wrist.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Indiana: Tacko Fall (right eye irritation) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 26, 2020

The Pacers seem only likely to be without reserve point guard Edward Sumner, but have not yet submitted a recent injury report to the league for today’s game, so a surprise scratch or two beyond Sumner is not out of the question.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8pm ET this evening as the Celtics look to get back in the win column.

