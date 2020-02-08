Kemba Walker 'spent a month' trying to recruit Marvin Williams to Celtics

Kemba Walker wanted to see Marvin Williams in a Boston Celtics uniform this season.

But following the C's win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, Walker found out his ex-teammate plans on signing with the Eastern Conference rival Milwaukee Bucks instead once his contract is bought out by the Charlotte Hornets.

That bummed out Walker, who "spent a month" recruiting the veteran forward to come to Boston, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Just caught up with Kemba in the hallway and he said he genuinely had spent a month trying to recruit Marvin Williams to Boston. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 8, 2020





The news likely bummed out C's fans too, as Williams could have provided much-needed bench depth down the stretch and throughout the playoffs.

Williams will join a deep Bucks team that currently boasts the NBA's best record (44-7).

Although the Celtics missed out on Williams, there are plenty of other intriguing options that could be hitting the buyout market. With Danny Ainge and Co. standing pat at the trade deadline, it'll be interesting to see whether they'll finally make a splash by adding one of those buyout candidates instead.

