Kemba Walker reveals his real height at Celtics Shamrock Gala

Kemba Walker had been listed at 6-1 his entire NBA career, but on Thursday night he revealed what his real height is at the Celtics' Shamrock Gala.

"My real height came out a few weeks ago and I'm 5-11," Walker said at the event.

The NBA set forth an initiative to get every player's actual height recorded so there wasn't any type of false information floating around. The only questionable part of it all is that every player's new measured height is without shoes, and NBA games are played with shoes if you haven't noticed.

Either way, this confirms what many have already believed about Walker's height. As great a scorer and competitor he is, his lack of size poses questions regarding his ability to be the go-to option on offense in the biggest moments. Isaiah Thomas was terrific in every way offensively, but there was only so much he could do when a defense honed in on him during the playoffs.

Two-way wings are typically the players that lead teams to championships, so if Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward or Jaylen Brown can turn into the No. 1 option for the Celtics, Walker poses as the perfect running mate to give defenses fits. Until then, Boston will have to lean on him as they did with Thomas, but it's clear this time has far more upside than the Thomas-led Celtics ever did.

