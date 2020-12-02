Kemba Walker reacts to Gordon Hayward signing lucrative deal with Hornets

Kemba reacts to Hayward signing lucrative deal with Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Charlotte Hornets gave Gordon Hayward what they wouldn't give to Kemba Walker two summers ago.

Hayward opted out of his Boston Celtics contract this offseason and joined the Hornets on a four-year, $120 million contract. In 2019, Charlotte passed on offering Walker a super-max extension, and instead, the C's signed him to a $141 million max deal.

Walker was asked Wednesday what he thought about Hayward getting the big payday with his former team.

"I could care less. I'm in the place I'm supposed to be," Walker said. "This is all God's work, man. I can't control none of that stuff. I only control what I can. And Gordon, that's my brother. Spoke to him during the process and I'm happy for him. I'm happy. Whatever makes somebody happy in this league, that's what it's about. It's not about anybody else, man.

"I made my choice to come here to Boston because this is where I wanted to be, because it makes me happy. And G, he's happy. I'm sure he's happy. He's going to have a great time in Charlotte. It's a great place to be, it's a great city, great fans, they love basketball, they're going to love Gordon. He's a great player. He's going to bring joy to that organization."

Watch the full clip below:

Unsurprisingly, Walker is taking the high road.

Along with Hayward's departure, Walker's ailing knee has been a hot topic with the Celtics' season right around the corner. The 30-year-old received a stem cell injection in October that will keep him sidelined until at least January.

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to tip off on Dec. 22. The first half of the 72-game regular-season schedule has not yet been unveiled.