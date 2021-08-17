Kemba Walker reacts to Celtics trading him, signing with Knicks

Here is Kemba's take on Celtics trade, signing with Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kemba Walker spent the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics, but when the 2021-22 NBA season begins in October, he'll be suiting up for one of the C's main rivals.

The Celtics traded Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in June as part of a deal that included multiple players and draft picks. The Thunder bought out Walker earlier this month, and then he signed with the New York Knicks as a free agent.

Walker met with the New York media Tuesday and talked about several subjects. Here's one interesting tidbit that involves the Celtics:

Kemba Walker says he's happy to be in New York with an organization that believes in him.



"I definitely feel like Boston believed in me, but they traded me. So, you know. I don't think that they didn't believe in me... My home team, the Knicks, they believed in me." — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) August 17, 2021

Walker did not play many back-to-backs for the Celtics last season in an effort to not burden his knee too much. Will that remain the case in New York?

Kemba Walker was asked if there is a plan for him to sit on second game of back to backs this season. He smiles and says, “You have to ask Thibs”, pointing to Tom Thibodeau in the front row of the press conference. Thibs’ response? “Playing.” A lot of laughter in the room. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 17, 2021

It's entirely possible Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was joking -- he did say "he's playing" with a laugh and a huge smile -- but he does have a long history of playing his top players a ton of minutes, usually more than he should.

Walker can be a useful player for the Knicks. He still has the ability to score around 20 points per game and shoot a quality percentage from 3-point range and the free throw line.

The concern over the last two years with Walker was whether he could stay healthy for a full season. He wasn't able to do that during his brief stint in Boston. The Knicks need it to happen if they're going to play at their full potential and be a real contender in the Eastern Conference next season.