Kemba Walker plans to sign with Knicks after being bought out by Thunder

Kemba Walker with Celtics, clapping in 2021

Point guard Kemba Walker plans to sign with the Knicks after being bought out of his deal by the Oklahoma City Thunder, reports SNY's Ian Begley.

A source told Begley the Knicks expect to use the rest of their cap space -- which is $8 million -- on the Walker deal.

Walker, 31, had two years and roughly $74 million remaining on his contract with the Thunder.



The Knicks view the move as low risk, high reward -- and they feel they've upgraded at the point guard position, per Begley.

Walker, who was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Thunder in June, averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists while playing 31.8 minutes per game in 43 contests with the Celtics last season.

The addition of Walker is an exclamation point of sorts for the Knicks, who signed Evan Fournier when free agency began on Monday while re-signing Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel.

Walker dealt with knee issues last season -- including in the playoffs -- but hopes those woes are behind him.

"I’m planning on a big summer and getting myself feeling good again," Walker said after the Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs. "It’s been a while since I’ve really had time off. This is an important time for me."

With Walker now on board as the starting point guard, the Knicks' starting five in 2021-22 should feature Walker, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and Fournier.