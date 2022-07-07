Kemba Walker officially traded to Detroit

The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired a future first round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Kemba Walker and the draft rights to center Jalen Duren.
Source: New York Knicks @ NBA.com

