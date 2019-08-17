Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum help Team USA beat Spain 90-81 in tuneup

It's something Celtics fans are hoping to see a lot of this season, and it helped Team USA get off to a good start in their 90-81 exhibition win over Spain on Friday night in Anaheim.

Kemba Walker dishing to Jayson Tatum and Tatum driving strong to the hoop and finishing with a dunk.

Walker had 11 points and eight assists, Tatum also scored 11 and Jaylen Brown had nine points. The other Celtic on Team USA, Marcus Smart, again sat out with a calf injury. Spain is No. 2 in the FIBA world rankings, the US is No. 1.

Walker's hesitation move added to the Americans early lead:

Kemba Walker gets things started for Team USA at the Honda Center! 🇺🇸#USABMNT | @FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/HsqfxBSGp6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 17, 2019

Here's a super-slow-motion look at Walker driving past fellow NBAer Ricky Rubio of Spain:

And one of Tatum's four assists as he feeds the Lakers' Kyle Kuzma:

Team USA will travel to Australia for three more exhibitions next week against the Aussies and Canada before the FIBA World Cup opens in China Aug. 31.

